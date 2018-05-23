Lucknow Boy Who Lost Father Before Maths Board Exam Scores 100, Seeks Government's Help In his dying moments, his father had said that his funeral can wait, but Anmol must appear for his exam. Anmol fought his tears to fulfill his father's last wish.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Anmol Srivastava scored a remarkable 98.25 per cent overall in ICSE board exam. Lucknow: In a tragic turn of events, 17-year-old Anmol Kumar Srivastava's father died of heart attack hours before he was going to appear for his Class 12 Maths board examination in February. Shook by the tragedy, he decided to give up his exam.



However, his mother encouraged him and reminded him of his father's last wish. In his dying moments, his father had said that his funeral can wait, but Anmol must appear for his exam. Anmol fought his tears to fulfill his father's last wish.



Anmol's exemplary courage bore fruitful results as the young boy scored 100 marks in his Maths paper. He also secured a remarkable 98.25 per cent overall and an All Indian Rank 6 in Class 12 ICSE Board Examinations.



The boy, a student of Lucknow's City Montessori school, was also encouraged by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and now he seeks his help for further studies.



"Rajnath Singh ji spoke to me and encouraged me. I appeal to the government to fully waive off my college fees," he told ANI.



