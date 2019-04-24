Raids In Badaun To Trace Missing UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya

SP president Akhilesh Yadav had also claimed that the minister was present in the constituency. (File)

District officials in Badaun carried out raids at several places after allegations that UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya was camping in the constituency from where his daughter Sanghmitra Maurya is a candidate.

Samajwadi Party nominee Dharmendra Yadav continued to claim that the minister was in the constituency even though he was not found during the raids.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav had also claimed that the minister was present in the constituency.

According to the model code of conduct, all outsiders, including ministers, are required to leave the constituency when the campaigning ends unless they happen to be voters of that constituency.

City magistrate Kamlesh Kumar Awasthi said there were reports about the minister being present at a house and a raid was carried out on the directions of District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh, but only the family members were found there.

Dharmendra Yadav said, "The raid is eyewash and the minister was alerted in time." He demanded that the minister's mobile number should be tracked to ascertain the truth.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote in Sefai (Etawah), SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the EC should take cognizance of the reports from Badaun.

"I have come to know that a minister is trying to influence polling in Badaun, from where his daughter is contesting," he stated.

An SP delegation later met UP Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwar Lu in Lucknow, complaining about the allegation against the minister.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer B.R. Tiwari said, "We have taken cognizance of all these points and sought a detailed report from the returning officer."

Two days ago, Sanghmitra Maurya was caught on camera purportedly encouraging her supporters to indulge in fake voting.

