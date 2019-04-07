After Losing 32 Elections, 84-Year-Old Odisha Man Preps To Fight Again

Shyam Babu Subudhi says he is unhappy with the state of politics.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Assembly. Shyam Babu Subudhi from Odisha's Berhampu has contested them all as an independent since 1962. Failure, however, hasn't been a deterrence. In fact, he lost 32 times. Mr Subudhi is now once again eying a win in the national elections that will start on April 11.

"I first contested in 1962 and have contested in different elections including Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly polls. I have received proposals from various political parties but always contested as an independent candidate," Mr Subudhi told news agency ANI.

This year, he filed his nomination from Aska and Berhampur Lok Sabha seats. A certified homoeopath, Mr Subudhi says he will also contest the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state, elections for which will be held on June 11. Earlier, he had fought against former Prime Minster PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

"I campaign on my own in trains, buses and at markets. It does not matter whether I win or lose. I have to continue the fight," he said.

"My election symbol this time is a bat and it has PM candidate written on it," he added.

Mr Subudhi says he is unhappy with the state of politics and how money is allegedly being used to woo voters. "I've to continue the fight against corruption," he said.

Assembly election in Odisha will be held along with Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Results will be announced on May 23.

