3 More Poll Officials Get Stuck In Same Lift In Maharashtra While On Duty

On Sunday, six election staffgot stuck in the school's lift for around 40 minutes. (Representational)

A day after six people on election duty were rescued from a lift at a school in Maharashtra's Thane district, three more election staff got stuck in the same elevator as it malfunctioned again on Monday, an official said.

The three election staff were using the lift in Sahakar Prasarak Mandal School at Kalwa town in the morning when it got stuck on the building's fourth floor after developing a technical snag, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to rescue those stuck in the lift after around 15 minutes, he said.

The lift was being used by the poll staff to reach the classrooms where the election material was kept, Mr Kadam said.

On Sunday, six election staff got stuck in the school's lift for around 40 minutes before being rescued, he said.

