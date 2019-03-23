Video: Stage Collapses At BJP's Holi Function In Uttar Pradesh

Many local BJP leaders were injured in the accident including the party's Kisan Morcha leader Avdesh Yadav.

Video: Stage Collapses At BJP's Holi Function In Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place in Sambhal during "Holi milan" function.


Lucknow: 

A farmers' leader was injured in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after a stage collapsed during a Holi function organised by the BJP. The incident was recorded on a camera and the video is being widely circulated on social media.

The incident took place in Sambhal during "Holi milan" function. A large number of local leaders climbed on to the stage, which gave way and collapsed.

Many local BJP leaders were injured in the accident including the party's Kisan Morcha leader Avdesh Yadav, reported by news agency ANI.

The injured were admitted to a hospital.



