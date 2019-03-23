Video: Stage Collapses At BJP's Holi Function In Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place in Sambhal during "Holi milan" function.

A farmers' leader was injured in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after a stage collapsed during a Holi function organised by the BJP. The incident was recorded on a camera and the video is being widely circulated on social media.

The incident took place in Sambhal during "Holi milan" function. A large number of local leaders climbed on to the stage, which gave way and collapsed.

#WATCH: Stage collapses during BJP's "holi milan" programme in Sambhal. BJP Kisan Morcha leader Avdesh Yadav & others injured in the incident. (22.03.2019) pic.twitter.com/cBnUvaf2gB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2019

Many local BJP leaders were injured in the accident including the party's Kisan Morcha leader Avdesh Yadav, reported by news agency ANI.

The injured were admitted to a hospital.

