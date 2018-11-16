Jharkhand Woman, Son Killed, Faces Burnt With Acid To Hide Identities

Half burnt bodies of the two were found at a jungle located in Kairo village of the district, according to the police. They suspect that the woman might have been killed after being raped.

Cities | | Updated: November 16, 2018 20:51 IST
Police said the woman and her son were first strangled to death (Representational)

Ranchi: 

Unidentified criminals killed a 27-year-old woman and her six-year-old son and burnt their faces with acid in Jharkhand's Lohardagga district on Friday, police said.

The police also recovered beer bottles from the spot of crime.

They said the woman and her son were first strangled to death. Later, the faces of both were burnt with acid so that their identity could not be revealed.

A forensic team visited the spot and took samples. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

