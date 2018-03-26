Living Man Declared 'Dead' In Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad Devendra Kumar told news agency ANI that "the revenue department marked me dead in their records."

Share EMAIL PRINT Devendra Kumar was pronounced dead by the Revenue Department in Firozabad Lucknow: A man who is alive has been declared 'dead' in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. Devendra Kumar was dumbfounded when he visited the bank on Saturday for some paper work and was told that he was marked 'dead' in the records.



Mr Kumar told news agency ANI that "the revenue department marked me dead in their records."



"When I showed my identity proof and other documents to the bank officers at the counter, they threatened me and said they will call the police and send me to jail if I show more papers," Mr Kumar said, holding up the copy of records showing him 'dead'.



After local media reports, the District Magistrate of Firozabad, Neha Sharma intervened. "An inquiry has been initiated into the matter and further action will be taken accordingly against people responsible for this," said Ms Sharma.



She denied that it was negligence on the part of the revenue department, "this was done by the concerned bank," Ms Sharma said.



The magistrate said, "I have directed the officials to clear the matter as soon as possible and the people responsible for this will be investigated."



Earlier this month, a 24-year-old man, Himanshu Bharadwaj, who had suffered head injury after an accident, was declared dead by the doctors of a government hospital at Chindawra in Madhya Pradesh.



Six hours later, when he was being prepared for postmortem, the assistant found his limbs moving and immediately called the doctors. Mr Bhardwaj responded positively to medication and doctors sent him back to a bigger hospital for further treatment. Mr Bhardwaj's relatives have demanded strict action against the hospital.



