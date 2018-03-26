Living Man Declared 'Dead' In Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad

Mr Kumar told news agency ANI that "the revenue department marked me dead in their records."
"When I showed my identity proof and other documents to the bank officers at the counter, they threatened me and said they will call the police and send me to jail if I show more papers," Mr Kumar said, holding up the copy of records showing him 'dead'.
After local media reports, the District Magistrate of Firozabad, Neha Sharma intervened. "An inquiry has been initiated into the matter and further action will be taken accordingly against people responsible for this," said Ms Sharma.
She denied that it was negligence on the part of the revenue department, "this was done by the concerned bank," Ms Sharma said.
The magistrate said, "I have directed the officials to clear the matter as soon as possible and the people responsible for this will be investigated."
Comments
Six hours later, when he was being prepared for postmortem, the assistant found his limbs moving and immediately called the doctors. Mr Bhardwaj responded positively to medication and doctors sent him back to a bigger hospital for further treatment. Mr Bhardwaj's relatives have demanded strict action against the hospital.