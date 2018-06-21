Meghalaya Man Allegedly Tortures Ex-Wife's Newborn Before Drowning Him

Man brutally kills ex-wife's infant son in Meghalaya

Cities | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: June 21, 2018 10:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Meghalaya Man Allegedly Tortures Ex-Wife's Newborn Before Drowning Him

Man murders ex-wife's 3-weeks-old baby in Meghalaya

Shillong:  A man was arrested in Meghalaya for allegedly killing his ex-wife's son from another man on Tuesday. The baby - barely three weeks old - was battered; his limbs broken and drowned in a bucket of water said the police.

A masked man forced into a house in the Mission Compound area in the state capital Shillong, at about 2.30 am, and assaulted the mother before snatching the baby from her, said the police. 

Comments
The baby's grandmother woke up after hearing cries in the room and found her daughter lying on the floor with blood on her face. "She was weak after a difficult delivery," said the grandmother.

The man who has been arrested has a criminal record and was out on bail as per police records. He had already done a stint in jail last year in connection with a kidnapping case said the police.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Baby killed in Meghalayaex-wife's baby

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartrip

................................ Advertisement ................................