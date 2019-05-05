Leopard Kills 45-Year-Old Man In Rajasthan's Alwar District

Ram Swaroop Meena was attacked by the leopard on Saturday night in Kishori village, body was found on Sunday, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: May 05, 2019 17:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Leopard Kills 45-Year-Old Man In Rajasthan's Alwar District

Forest Department officials confirmed it to be a leopard attack based on the pug marks


Jaipur: 

A leopard killed a 45-year-old man in Rajasthan's Alwar district when he went to relieve himself in the open, police said today.

Ram Swaroop Meena was attacked by the leopard on Saturday night in Kishori village of Thana Gazi tehsil, Pratapgarh police station in-charge Surendra Singh said.

The body was found on Sunday after which postmortem was conducted, he said.

A case has been registered under section 174 (investigation of unnatural deaths) of the CrPC, Singh added.

Forest Department officials confirmed it to be a leopard attack based on the pug marks traced near the spot where the body was found, he said, adding that an enclosure has been placed to trap the animal.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

leopard kills manleopard kills man in rajasthan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2HClass 10 ResultFlipkart SaleOnePlus 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................