Leopard Kills 45-Year-Old Man In Rajasthan's Alwar District

A leopard killed a 45-year-old man in Rajasthan's Alwar district when he went to relieve himself in the open, police said today.

Ram Swaroop Meena was attacked by the leopard on Saturday night in Kishori village of Thana Gazi tehsil, Pratapgarh police station in-charge Surendra Singh said.

The body was found on Sunday after which postmortem was conducted, he said.

A case has been registered under section 174 (investigation of unnatural deaths) of the CrPC, Singh added.

Forest Department officials confirmed it to be a leopard attack based on the pug marks traced near the spot where the body was found, he said, adding that an enclosure has been placed to trap the animal.

