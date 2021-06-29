Leopard Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Haryana's Faridabad

The incident occurred near Pali chowk in Badkhal area on Sunday night. (Representational)

A leopard was killed on Surajkund-Pali road in Faridabad district after being hit by a vehicle moving at a high speed, Haryana forest department officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Pali chowk in Badkhal area on Sunday night. The road has forest area on both the sides, Divisional Forest Officer Raj Kumar Yadav said.

Another official said that traffic police informed them of the incident on Monday morning.

The autopsy revealed serious injuries to the skull of the feline that lead to brain hemorrhage, Mr Yadav said.

This is the second such incident within a year. Another leopard was mowed down by a heavy vehicle around September last year on Gurgaon-Faridabad road.