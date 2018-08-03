Leopard Grabs 3-Year-Old Boy. Then A Dramatic Rescue By Mother, Granny

The boy was playing in a field when the leopard picked the boy: Police (Representational)

A 3-year boy was rescued from the clutches of a leopardess by his mother and grandmother at Pimpalgaon Ketaki village in Dindori taluka in Nashik district, police said today.

The incident took place last evening, they said. "The child was playing in an agriculture field in the village when a leopardess came from nowhere and picked him up in her mouth. Hearing the cries of the boy, his mother and grandmother rushed to his rescue and fought with the feline," a police officer from Dindori said.

Soon, other villagers came to the spot and the big cat left the child there before disappearing into the woods, he said.

Advertisement

The boy suffered injuries in the incident and was taken to Nashik Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.