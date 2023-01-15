Video: Leopard Enters Shop In Faridabad Near Delhi, Rescued After 4 Hours

Faridabad: The leopard was rescued after four hours of effort.

A leopard that strayed into a shop in Ballabgarh town in Faridabad on Saturday morning has been rescued by a wildlife team, officials said. The resident of Rajiv colony near Sector 56 informed the police after they spotted the leopard in a small shop in the area, they said.

The police team reached the spot and closed the shutter of the shop from outside and informed the wildlife team.

During the rescue operation, the leopard ran away after dodging the wildlife and police team, they said.

However, the leopard was rescued by the team after four hours of effort, wildlife officer Jagdish Prasad Dangi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)