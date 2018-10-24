Leopard Caught In Trap By Uttar Pradesh Villagers Dies, Probe Ordered

The leopard was found unconscious and it was put in a cage but he did not revive and died. (File)

A leopard caught in a trap set up by villagers in Kakor died following which the Uttar Pradesh forest department has ordered a probe into the matter, officials said today.

The leopard was caught in the trap yesterday. Villagers alleged that the forest department team did not reach the spot promptly despite being informed of the big cat being caught in the trap.

Even when they reached they were ill equipped to tranquilize it, the villagers alleged.

Divisional Forest Officer Anil Misra said a forest team, which reached the spot found the local veterinarian had tranquilized the leopard.

The team found the leopard unconscious and it was put in a cage. However, the animal did not revive and died.

The exact cause of the death will be known after postmortem, he said.

Action will be taken against those found guilty of harassing the wild cat as per the law, the DFO said.