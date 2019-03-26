Newly-Wed Couple's Suicide Pact Kills Man, Woman Battling For Life

The police recovered a suicide note from the victim's residence (Representational)

A newly-wed couple's suicide pact has resulted in the man dying of poisoning and the woman battling for life in a hospital, police said Monday.

Gumanpura police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Sikarwal said 25-year-old Khushpreet Singh and his wife Jyoti, 22, consumed poison early Monday morning in a joint suicide pact at their rented accommodation at Kotri area of Kota.

Following the act, the couple was rushed to Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital as soon as the landlord and other neighbours came to know of the extreme step taken by them.

The man died during the treatment, while the woman has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital in a critical condition.

The man belonged to Jawahar Colony in Faridabad while the woman is a native of Lakheri town in Bundi district, said the police official, adding the two had been married for barely six months.

The police recovered a suicide note from the victim's residence in which they said they were taking the extreme step out of their own free will and no one else should be held responsible for it.

The police also found an empty poison vile in their room.

The police said the two had earlier been studying at Kota where they met each other and fell in love. They got married last year.

The man had taken up a private job while the woman was pursuing a paramedical course of nursing, the police said.

The couple's parents have been informed of the tragedy, the police official said.

