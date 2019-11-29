Kerala Woman Activist Allegedly Molested In Moving Bus, One Arrested

According to the police, the woman alleged that the accused was on her opposite berth and inappropriately touched her while she was sleeping, said police.

A man identified as Abdu Rahman Munaver was taken into police custody. (Representational)

Malappuram, Kerala:

A Kerala-based woman activist was on Thursday allegedly molested in a moving bus by a co-passenger.

The incident took place around 3 am while the bus was passing through the Kottakkal Police Station limit of Malappuram district.

A 23-year-old man identified as Abdu Rahman Munaver was taken into police custody.

An FIR was registered under section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 119 (a) of the Kerala Police Act.

