Kerala Tourist, Pilot Dead In Himachal Paragliding Crash

A Kerala tourist and a pilot died in a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday, police said.

The tourist, Altho Bachu, died on the spot, whereas paragliding pilot Naresh Kumar succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, district Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

The incident occurred near Dobhi village in Naggar area, 19 km from the district headquarters.

A case has been registered under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (endangering life by rash or negligently act) of the Indian Penal Code, the SP said.

Patlikuhal police station in-charge Daya Ram Thakur is investigating the matter, she added.

Mr Thakur said it would be investigated whether the accident happened due to negligence.

