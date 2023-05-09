Kerala Man Suffers Burn Injuries After Mobile Phone Explodes In His Pocket

Rahman was admitted to a nearby hospital and later discharged. (Representational)

A man suffered minor burn injuries on Tuesday when a mobile phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded, police said.

Haris Rahman (23), a contract worker with the Railways suffered injuries when he reached the office in Kozhikode town.

Rahman said the mobile phone which was purchased two years ago caught fire unexpectedly.

"It (mobile phone) was in my pocket and luckily the display was facing towards my body. I felt the heat and suddenly the trouser caught fire under the impact of the explosion," he told PTI.

Rahman was admitted to a nearby hospital and later discharged.

On April 24, an eight-year-old girl hailing from Thrissur died after a mobile phone she was using exploded.

