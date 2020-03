An investigation into the matter is underway.

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed when a car, in which they were travelling, collided with an SUV near Amritur police station in Tumakuru district on Friday morning, police said.

The injured have been rushed to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)