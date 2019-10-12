Gujarat Women Seen In Video Holding Cobras During Garba, 3 Arrested

Garba with Cobras in Junagarh, Gujarat: Only one of the cobras was defanged

A video showing women dancing the garba in Gujarat while some of them held cobras, went viral on social media. Three women, including a 12-year-old girl were arrested over the incident, a forest official said today. The video shows three women standing in a row, with two of them holding on to the cobras with both hands, while one of them raises a sword with one hand and grabs hold of the cobra's tail with her other hand. The cobra is seen slithering on the ground, trying to escape the woman's hold, while several dancers are seen performing the garba.

Only one of the cobras was defanged, according to news agency PTI.

The event organiser and the person who reportedly supplied the snakes were named in the complaint, reported PTI. The 12-year-old girl who was reportedly involved in the incident, was sent to a juvenile court, reported news agency ANI.

All the women were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and arrested on Thursday, reported PTI.

"The video that has gone viral on social media shows the two women and the girl holding a cobra and two non-venomous snakes while performing traditional garba dance during the recently-concluded Navratri festival," Deputy Conservator of Forests, Junagadh, Sunil Berwal, was quoted as saying by PTI.

"We booked five persons, including two women and a girl. The other two are organiser of the event and supplier of snakes. All of them were arrested on Thursday," the official added.

All 5 were granted bail from the court.

The incident occurred at Shil village in Gujarat's Junagarh district.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)

