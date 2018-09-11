AIIMS Student Killed Herself As Friend Stopped Talking To Her: Cops

Rajni Dhanwal was found dead in her hostel room (Representational)

A student of AIIMS Jodhpur committed suicide allegedly because a friend had stopped talking to her, police said on Monday.

The student identified as Rajni Dhanwal (23) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on Sunday night. Rajni Dhanwal is from Chandigarh. She took admission in the college for the nursing course in August this year. No suicide note was found in Dhanwal's room, police said.

"We have informed her parents. After their arrival, the post-mortem will be conducted", said ADCP (West) Sarita Singh.

The ADCP said Rajni Dhanwal was upset for the past four days as one of her friends had stopped talking to her. "We have been investigating the matter. On the basis of her course mates' statement, we found out that she (Dhanwal) was disappointed as a friend of hers had not been taking to her for the past four days", the official said.

Police said she was in her room on Sunday night. When a friend called her for dinner, Ms Dhanwal did not respond. Soon the hostel warden was alerted.

The hostel staff broke into the room, where they found Ms Dhanwal hanging from the ceiling fan with her dupatta. All the lights in the room were switched off, making it difficult for others to look into it from outside.

This is the fourth suicide in Jodhpur AIIMS and second one in just two months. Before this, a first year MBBS student from Alwar, Rajasthan, Rashmi Yadav had committed suicide in July citing misbehavior of a teacher.

