Jharkhand Railway Cop Gets Death Sentence For Killing 3 People Of A Family

A Jharkhand court on Thursday sentenced a suspended RPF constable to death for killing three members of a railway porter's family, including a pregnant woman, and injuring two others by opening fire on them with his service revolver after he was denied milk due to an outstanding payment.

The incident had taken place on August 17, 2018 in the railway colony in Barkakana police outpost area in Ramgarh district.

The court of Additional District Judge-1, Ramgarh, Sheshnath Singh awarded the death sentence to Pawan Kumar Singh for killing railway porter Ashok Ram (55), his wife Leela Devi (39), pregnant daughter Meena Devi (32), and injuring Ram's another daughter Suman Kumari and son Chintu Kumar, public prosecutor R B Rai said.

The court described the triple murder as a 'rarest of the rare' case and ordered that Singh be hanged till death, Rai said.

The prosecution had pleaded for capital punishment for the constable stating that he was given the revolver for the safety of passengers and railway property but he used it for killing three members of a family, including a pregnant woman.

In his statement recorded in the hospital, Chintu Kumar had stated that his father ran a milk business apart from his railway job and the RPF constable, who lived in the same colony, was their customer.

When they refused to provide him with milk due to an outstanding payment, the RPF constable opened fire on the family members.

Singh was immediately suspended from duty and was later arrested from his native village in Bihar

