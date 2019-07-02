Jharkhand Cop Suspended For Dancing With Bar Girl, Probe Ordered

Jharkhand police officer was suspended for dancing with a bar girl in Dhanbad. (Representational Image)

A Jharkhand police officer was suspended for dancing with a bar girl in Dhanbad district, police said today.

The action was taken late on Monday after a video of Nand Kishore Singh, officer in-charge of Mahuda Police Station, went viral.

Mr Kishore was seen dancing with a bar girl, while not being appropriately dressed.

After the video was spotted, Dhanbad Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal asked his deputy to probe the incident.

Mr Singh was posted as officer in-charge of Mahuda Police Station in 2018.

