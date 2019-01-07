Jewels Worth Rs 1 Crore Looted On Tamil Nadu Highway

Gang drove away the car with jewels, leaving their vehicles behind, the police said. (Representational)

In a daring daylight highway heist, a 10-member gang drove away a car with nearly Rs one crore worth ornaments of a Kerala-based jewellery after waylaying the vehicle, the police said.

The gold and silver jewels, valued at Rs 98.05 lakh and belonging to Kalyan Jewellers, were being transported from Thrissur in Kerala to the city by two employees of the firm when the robbery occurred at around 11.30 am.

When the vehicle with jewels reached a petrol pump at Chavadi on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, the gang, which was tailing it in two other vehicles, intercepted it and dragged out the two drivers by force.

The gang members then drove away the car with jewels, leaving their vehicles behind, the police said.

The valuables were being transported with all required documents and were valued at Rs 98.05 lakh, they said. The jewellery firm in a statement issued in Kochi said the incident occurred just after the vehicle crossed into Tamil Nadu.

It said steps have been taken to seek claim with the insurance company and complaints have been lodged with the Kerala (Palakkad) and Tamil Nadu (Chavadi) police.

All information had been provided to the authorities to enable swift action and recovery of the jewels, chairman and managing director of the firm Kalyanaraan said in the statement.