IPL Betting Racket Operated From Car Busted In Maharashtra, 1 Arrested

An IPL betting racket allegedly being operated from inside a luxury car at Jalna in Maharashtra was busted and one bookie was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The action was taken on Saturday, police said, adding that four others, including one bookie, were booked in this connection.

The arrested bookie was identified as Manoj Rameshchand Agrawal, police said. Another bookie- Nitin Agrawal from Nagpur- and three others- Anil Gavhane, Sandeep Amle and Kailash Sakunde, who are customers, were booked.

"Manoj Agrawal, who operated the betting racket from his luxury car, would keep changing the location of the vehicle in the city so that nobody could suspect. He runs a business of sanitary ware here, but when the IPL matches start, he focuses on betting," Jalna crime branch head, inspector Rajendra Singh Gaur, said.

Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap and intercepted the car near a hotel in the city. Agarwal was caught and three cell phones were recovered from him, he said.

"While going through his phone records, police found that he had contacted four persons- Nitin Agrawal and three customers. The accused would watch the match live and accept bets from the customers over the phone," Inspector Gaur added.

The police are in the process of ascertaining how much money was involved, as it was all done online, he said.

According to Inspector Gaur, Manoj Agrawal had been booked in a similar case two years ago.

Further investigation is on.

