Indore: 2 Men Reportedly Paraded, Made To Do Sit-Ups For Killing 20-Year-Old

Police said the accused had monetary disputes with the victim. (Representational)

Two men were reportedly paraded and made to do sit-ups by police in Indore for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death.

The two accused - Raja Kachori and Ashish Sharma - were arrested on Tuesday for killing Arpit on the night of July 22, police said.

"The incident took place at around 1 am in Nanda Nagar, Indore. The victim died a few hours later. In this regard a case was filed under Sections 307, 323, 294, 506, 34 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pardesipura police station," said Indore SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra.

The police official said that Arpit had a criminal record and he had a monetary dispute with Ashish Sharma. Raja Kachori, too, had some dispute with Arpit over a video clip, Ms Mishra revealed.

"Raja Kachori and Ashish Sharma got to know that Arpit had some dispute with three others - Lokesh Khopade, Ashu Ansari and Watan Sheikh. The three of them too have a criminal background and had earlier gone to Arpit's house to kill him," Ms Mishra said.

"The two prime accused made the plan at Lokesh Khopade's house. Lokesh made the knife available to them. Raja first called up Arpit and called him to a place. There, Raja and Ashish stabbed the victim to death," she added.

