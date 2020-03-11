Postal Service Delivers Letter Despite Wrong Name, Address In Haryana

In the shared photo, A twitter user Navdeep Singh said it's not just the postal address that was incomplete, but the name mentioned was wrong too. And a distinguished service medal is due to the Indian Postal Service for delivering it to his correct address.

Postal Service Delivers Letter Despite Wrong Name, Address In Haryana

A letter was delivered correctly to a person despite it having a wrong name and incomplete address

New Delhi:

In a rare turn of events, the Indian Postal Service delivered a letter correctly to a person despite it having a wrong name and an incomplete address.

A Twitter user Navdeep Singh shared the photo of the envelope with the caption: "'Maj NavNeeT Singh, High Court, Panchkula, Haryana'... A distinguished service medal is due to our @IndiaPostOffice for delivering this letter to my residential address facing all odds, and that too in time."

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded social media with their reactions. A user wrote, "In 1975, a letter written by me to my mother 'Mummy Kapurthala' reached her. Those were the days. Small towns. Postmen could perhaps sense from handwriting. I was among the few young officers, may be."

Another wrote, "Some of the established tradecraft of the postal services are beyond modern gadgets."

"Sir this is like before 47 when letters were simply postmarked to Gandhiji with no address written below," read one post.

Another user remarked, "They have delivered something to me when even the city and pin code was wrong. They are buggy. But efficient."

Comments
Indian Postal ServiveLetterletter delivered

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter