In Video, UP MLA Shouts "Is This Road", Scrapes Off Asphalt With Kicks

The inspection was carried out following complaints from residents in the area, the MLA said.

An Uttar Pradesh MLA was seen reprimanding a road contractor over the poor quality of a freshly paved road in his constituency in a video that has been widely shared online. "Is this road? Can a car run on this road," the lawmaker, seemingly outraged, is heard saying as he scrapes off the asphalt with his shoes.

Bediram, a lawmaker from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, said he was inspecting roads in his Ghazipur constituency after receiving complaints from residents.

"There was no official of PWD (Public Works Department) there. I raised the issue with the contractor about this and talked to the higher officials of PWD. The road was not being built according to the standard and the construction was being done in such a way that it would not last even for a year or even six months," he said.

The road in question was part of the 4.5-kilometre stretch connecting Jangipur-Bahariyabad-Yusufpur in Jakhanian area.

This is not the first time that the poor-quality of roads in the state have come into the spotlight.

Last year, a video of a man in Pilhibit district "uprooting" an unfinished road with his bare hands to reveal departmental corruption was widely circulated online.

The estimated cost of the road's construction was Rs 3.8 crore.