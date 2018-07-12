In Video, Cops Drag Suspected Thief Down UP Hospital Corridor

"Probably the suspected robber wasn't cooperating, so he was dragged," said the police

A 25-year-old man suspected of a minor theft in western Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad town, was dragged down the corridor of the city's government hospital by two police constables, who had brought him there for a medical examination on Sunday. The two constables have been suspended.

A video of the policemen dragging the man has gone viral on social media.

The man identified as Mohammad Bilal was suspected of stealing a bucket from a house in the Lajpat Nagar locatity of Moradabad on Sunday afternoon. A group of people caught hold of Bilal and beat him badly before calling the police.

After the police arrived, they took Bilal into custody. Later he was taken to a hospital where he was dragged down the corridor.

It is not clear who shot the mobile footage.

"The policemen have been suspended and an enquiry has been ordered. It appears that the alleged robber was not cooperating with the constables and that's why they had to drag him like this," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Last month, the UP police faced severe criticism for allowing a violent mob to drag a 45-year-old man, who was beaten to death in Hapur. The police watched the man being dragged in their presence. Later the police apologised for the incident and called the conduct of its policemen callous.

"Because of non-availability of an ambulance at that moment, the victim was carried in the manner. Admittedly, the policemen should have been more sensitive in their conduct," said a statement from the Director General of Police.