3 Dead After Car Overturns At Lucknow-Agra Expressway In UP

Police said that the dead bodies were taken to hospital for post mortem (Representational)

Three people lost their lives when their car hit a divider and turned turtle on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on early Thursday morning, the police said.

Senior police officer Vinod Kumar said the ill-fated car was going to Lucknow from Gurgaon when the accident took place at the Fugaha cut on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway around 6.30 am.

"The dead have been identified as Harishchandra Pandit, 37, Farha Khan, 23, and Naina, 20. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. The family members of the deceased have been informed," the police officer said.