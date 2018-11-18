In UP District, Women Get Widow Pension While Husbands Are Alive

Sandeep Kumars wife received widows' pension this month. (ANI)

Early this month, Sandeep Kumar's wife received a message from the bank that her account has been credited with Rs 3, 000. Curious to know the source of transaction, Sandeep went to the bank where he found out that the money was received under a pension scheme for widows in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

Apart from Sandeep's wife, 22 married women whose husbands are alive have allegedly been receiving widows' pension under the scheme that was launched for the welfare of destitute women in Sitapur, about 100 kms from state capital Lucknow.

"Not only my wife but my mother-in-law and sister-in-law also received the widows' pension even though their husbands are still surviving. I registered a complaint in the probation office but no one took any action," Sandeep said.

The district administration has ordered a probe into the alleged negligence. "We will take action against the person found guilty in the matter. I have ordered a probe into the matter, "said Chief District Officer Sandeep Kumar.

