In UP, 20 Years In Prison For Two Men Convicted In Rape Case

A court has sentenced two men to 20 years imprisonment for raping a teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, about 200 km from state capital Lucknow, in 2019.

Additional District and Sessions (POCSO) Court Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Lavlesh and Suresh, who are cousins.

The girl was raped on January 13, 2019. She was 17 years old then, government counsel Ramsufal Singh said on Wednesday.

She was raped at a village in the district and the two men were arrested on January 22, 2019, he said.

