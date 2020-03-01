4 Killed, 21 Injured After Bus Overturns In Rajasthan

The injured were rushed to a primary health care centre in Rajasthan for treatment (Representational)

Four people including 3 children were killed and 21 others were injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district today, the police said.

The bus was heading to Jaipur from Ahmedabad when it overturned in Rajasthan, they said.

The injured were rushed to a primary health care centre in Rajasthan for treatment, the police added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences for those killed in the accident.

Saddened to know of the road accident in which five people have lost lives on NH8, #Rajsamand. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss. Wishing speedy recovery to injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 1, 2020

The dead people were identified as Priyanka, 27, her daughter Dakshita, 3, Aalia, 7, and Dev Pratap 13.