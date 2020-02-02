27-Year-Old School Teacher Allegedly Killed By Brother-In-Law In Rajasthan: Cops

The police is still in search of the accused. (Representational)

A 27-year-old teacher was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law outside her school in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, the police said.

Neetu was waiting for a bus outside the school on Saturday evening in Paluna village when she was attacked with a sword by Deva Meena that killed her on the spot, area police station officer Bharat Yogi said.

"Meena suspected that Neetu was creating trouble in his married life. His wife was not living with him for sometime and believed that Neetu was provoking her sister against him," the police claimed.

The woman's body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem and a manhunt is on for the accused who is missing, he added.