Risking Lives, Children Use Ropeway To Reach School In Nainital

The bridge was destroyed four months back due to torrential rains.

Students in Kathgodam town of Nainital district are risking their lives to reach school as they are forced to cross Gaula river using a makeshift ropeway in the absence of a bridge.



Some students even walk across the river as the ropeway is not strong enough to take the weight of all the students at the same time. Many have to skip classes as the strong flow of the river during monsoon poses a threat to their lives.



"It is a daily routine for us to cross the river either on our feet or through the makeshift ropeway to reach school. It has become extremely difficult for us to do the same when there is a heavy rainfall. It is affecting our studies and career as well," said a student.

The bridge, which was destroyed four months back due to torrential rains, is still under construction. A local, Kamala Thapa told ANI that they requested the administration to look into the matter, but to no avail.

"It is too risky to cross the river. We do not know when the government will construct a bridge. We requested the administration to look into the matter and resolve our issues soon, but we didn't get any response," he added.