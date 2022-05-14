3 Cops Shot Dead By Madhya Pradesh Blackbuck Poachers

Body parts of several blackbucks were recovered from the forest area.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has called a high-level meeting after three police personnel were shot dead by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district early this morning.

State home minister Narottam Mishra, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, and other senior officials of police and the Guna administration will attend the meeting.

Rajeev Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Guna said that the poachers, who were armed with guns, opened fire at the police team from their motorbike after the officials confronted them.

Mr Mishra said that the police retaliated, but the poachers managed to escape taking advantage of the dense foliage.

"Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Jataw, head constable Sant Kumar Mina and constable Neeraj Bhargav were killed in the attack," he said, adding that the driver of the police vehicle was also injured and he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The police team was sent to the forest after receiving a specific tip-off about some poachers camping in the area to hunt blackbucks.

