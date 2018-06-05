Cop In Plainclothes Sets Trap; Rescues Teen Allegedly Raped And About To Be 'Sold' A 15-year-old from UP who was allegedly raped by a cab driver was rescued from a red light area by Delhi Police as she was about to be trafficked

A teenager was rescued by an alert policeman as two men from Uttar Pradesh were trying to 'sell' her in Delhi, after allegedly raping her.



A taxi driver working with a leading multi-national company allegedly picked up a 15-year-old from Loni near Ghaziabad in UP on Sunday, said the police. He took her to a deserted spot and allegedly raped her. Later he brought her to Delhi and with the help of an accomplice tried to 'sell' her the police said.



The two men who are in custody now have been identified as Pervez and Shoaib, both residents of Muzaffarnagar.



The men were spotted with the teenager at GB Road, a red light area in Delhi yesterday. They were apparently looking for a trafficker to 'sell' the girl said the police. A constable, who was on duty in plainclothes, in the area tracked them after he noticed their suspicious movement. He laid a trap posing as a trafficker. The men approached him and demanded Rs 2 lakh for the girl.



The constable told them he had to discuss with his 'boss' before settling the amount for the girl and called the officer at the local police station. The police, posing as traffickers, told Pervez and Shoaib to bring the girl to a particular location where they would be paid. When the two came with the girl at the location they were arrested said the police.



The taxi in which Pervez brought the girl to Delhi has been seized and the two have been booked under stringent child sexual abuse and trafficking laws.



The teenager has been sent to a rehabilitation home for counselling say police sources.



