In Bihar, Rail Security Staff Got Drunk, Raped 18-Year-Old Boy: Police The FIR against Samir Kumar Jha, who is absconding, was registered at the RPF outpost at Banmakhi railway station in Purnea.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police are looking for the accused Samir Kumar Jha, who is absconding (Representational) Purnea, Bihar: A case was registered in Bihar's Purnea today against a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan who has been accused of sodomy, in an inebriated condition, by an 18-year-old youth, police said.



The FIR against Samir Kumar Jha, who is absconding, was registered at the RPF outpost at Banmakhi railway station in Purnea, Inspector in-charge of the outpost Sanjay Kumar said.



He said the case was registered after the complaint lodged by the victim was forwarded to them by the railway authorities.



The complainant, who said he worked as a labourer and was 18 years of age, had written to the Station Manager of Purnea Court station alleging that Jha had taken him to his residence on Friday where he got drunk and indulged in unnatural sexual act with him, the RPF Inspector said.



Sale and consumption of liquor is completely banned in Bihar.



The RPF Inspector said the complainant has also alleged that Jha had taken him at gunpoint while sexually assaulting him and that he had also shot a video footage of the same, threatening him with uploading the video on the internet if he complained.



The complainant has also alleged that Jha, to whom he had been known for some time, used to put pressure on him for bringing prostitutes to his place and that local women had once complained about his bad character to the Deputy Mayor of Purnea, the RPF Inspector said adding that efforts were on to nab the accused and proceed with investigations.



A case was registered in Bihar's Purnea today against a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan who has been accused of sodomy, in an inebriated condition, by an 18-year-old youth, police said.The FIR against Samir Kumar Jha, who is absconding, was registered at the RPF outpost at Banmakhi railway station in Purnea, Inspector in-charge of the outpost Sanjay Kumar said.He said the case was registered after the complaint lodged by the victim was forwarded to them by the railway authorities.The complainant, who said he worked as a labourer and was 18 years of age, had written to the Station Manager of Purnea Court station alleging that Jha had taken him to his residence on Friday where he got drunk and indulged in unnatural sexual act with him, the RPF Inspector said.Sale and consumption of liquor is completely banned in Bihar. The RPF Inspector said the complainant has also alleged that Jha had taken him at gunpoint while sexually assaulting him and that he had also shot a video footage of the same, threatening him with uploading the video on the internet if he complained.The complainant has also alleged that Jha, to whom he had been known for some time, used to put pressure on him for bringing prostitutes to his place and that local women had once complained about his bad character to the Deputy Mayor of Purnea, the RPF Inspector said adding that efforts were on to nab the accused and proceed with investigations. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter