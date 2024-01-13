'Illegal' Children's Home Sealed In Indore, 25 Girls Shifted

Police said an inquiry is underway to find out who was operating the children's home (Representational)

A children's home in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was sealed after it was found to be running illegally and 25 girls in the facility were shifted to other places, officials said on Saturday.

The action against Vatsalyapuram Bal Ashram in Vijay Nagar here came following complaints, Ghanshyam Dhangar, SDO (Revenue), Juni Indore, told PTI.

"Collector Ashish Singh asked me to inspect the facility and take action. During our visit, we did not find any responsible person there. We had to ask a watchman to get the necessary documents of the facility. A person present there said the children's home did not have permission to operate," Dhangar said.

"The facility was sealed on Friday and 25 girls there, all below the age of 12, were shifted to Government Bal Ashram and Jivan Jyoti Girls' Home here. The raid at the children's home was carried out by officials of the district administration, women and child welfare as well as education departments," he said.

An inquiry is underway to find out who was operating the children's home and an FIR will be lodged in due course, Dhangar added.

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had instructed all officials to take strict action against such facilities running without authorisation.

