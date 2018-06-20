IIT-ISM Dhanbad Students Wear Indian Attire At Convocation This was the first convocation ceremony of the Indian School Of Mines after it was accorded the status of an IIT.

Share EMAIL PRINT Around 750 students of PhD, M Tech, MBA, MTech, MSc were conferred awards at ISM-IIT Dhanbad Dhanbad: The students of the Indian Institute of Technology-ISM (Dhanbad) today shunned western attires for their convocation as they turned up wearing kurta-pyjamas and saris. They took their convocation pledge in Sanskrit. Even the director of the institute Rajiv Shekhar was clad in a kurta-pyjama. This was the first convocation ceremony of the Indian School Of Mines after it was accorded the status of an IIT.



The students this year changed changed the convention of wearing colonial-era gown for convocation, to promote Indian culture and clothes.



Around 750 students of PhD, M Tech, MBA, MTech, MSc were conferred awards and degrees at the convocation, Dean of Infrastructure JK Nayak said.



IIT-Kanpur students too had received their degree wearing traditional Indian dresses during their convocation last year.



Sunil Kumar Barnwal, principal secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, received his PhD degree wearing a cream-coloured kurta pyjama at the function.



Addressing the gathering, chief guest Ashutosh Sharma urged the students to take technologies from research lab to society to make an impact in the lives of ordinary citizens.



Mr Sharma said there is a need to innovate for sustainable growth and societal well-being.



"The country has emerged as one of the world's largest economies, it needs to move away from being a net consumer of knowledge to a net producer of knowledge," he said.



With inputs from PTI



For more Dhanbad news,



The students of the Indian Institute of Technology-ISM (Dhanbad) today shunned western attires for their convocation as they turned up wearing kurta-pyjamas and saris. They took their convocation pledge in Sanskrit. Even the director of the institute Rajiv Shekhar was clad in a kurta-pyjama. This was the first convocation ceremony of the Indian School Of Mines after it was accorded the status of an IIT.The students this year changed changed the convention of wearing colonial-era gown for convocation, to promote Indian culture and clothes.Around 750 students of PhD, M Tech, MBA, MTech, MSc were conferred awards and degrees at the convocation, Dean of Infrastructure JK Nayak said.IIT-Kanpur students too had received their degree wearing traditional Indian dresses during their convocation last year.Sunil Kumar Barnwal, principal secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, received his PhD degree wearing a cream-coloured kurta pyjama at the function.Addressing the gathering, chief guest Ashutosh Sharma urged the students to take technologies from research lab to society to make an impact in the lives of ordinary citizens.Mr Sharma said there is a need to innovate for sustainable growth and societal well-being."The country has emerged as one of the world's largest economies, it needs to move away from being a net consumer of knowledge to a net producer of knowledge," he said.For more Dhanbad news, Click Here NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter