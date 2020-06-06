Houses Damaged, Vehicles Washed Away After Cloud Burst In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

A cloud burst hit upper reaches of Dingla area, resulting in flash floods and damage to a few houses and roads, they said.

Houses Damaged, Vehicles Washed Away After Cloud Burst In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

The main link road to upper Dingla was washed away apart from two motorcycles and a car.

Jammu:

Some houses were damaged and a few vehicles washed away in flash-floods triggered by a cloud burst in Poonch border district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday night, official said.

A cloud burst hit upper reaches of Dingla area, resulting in flash floods and damage to a few houses and roads, they said.

The main link road to upper Dingla was washed away apart from two motorcycles and a car. However, there were no reports of any casualty, they said.

Rescuers have been deployed to shift people to safer places.

Comments
Jammu and KashmirPoonch

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com