Houses Damaged, Vehicles Washed Away After Cloud Burst In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

Some houses were damaged and a few vehicles washed away in flash-floods triggered by a cloud burst in Poonch border district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday night, official said.

A cloud burst hit upper reaches of Dingla area, resulting in flash floods and damage to a few houses and roads, they said.

The main link road to upper Dingla was washed away apart from two motorcycles and a car. However, there were no reports of any casualty, they said.

Rescuers have been deployed to shift people to safer places.