House Burnt To Ashes Allegedly Due To Blast In West Bengal

West Bengal: Police have arrested one person and investigating the matter further. (Representational)

A house in Basanti in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was burnt to ashes after a bomb explosion on Tuesday evening.

A police official said, "On receiving the information of the explosion, the police reached the spot. The house was of one Hamizuddin Sardar, who allegedly ran from the house in injured condition."

After searching for six hours, Hamizuddin was found a kilometre away from his house and was taken to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment, added police.

Trinamool MLA of Basanti, Shyamal Mandal said, "There is no political color in this incident. It is the work of some anti-social elements. After investigating the whole matter, the situation will be clear. Orders have been given to arrest whoever is involved in this incident."

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Hamizuddin Sardar and investigating the matter further.