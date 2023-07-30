Harassed By Family For Being Childless, Punjab Woman Dies By Suicide: Cops

The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house. (Representational)

A 43-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house over being harassed by a relative for being childless, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Sathwa in Talwara on Saturday, they said.

The married woman was upset for not having a child and one of her relatives used to taunt her for this which mentally disturbed her.

On Saturday too, the relative allegedly taunted her over this, they said.

Hours later, the woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house.

Police have booked the woman's elder brother-in-law Bakhshish Singh under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Panel Code and are investigating the matter.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)