Half-Burnt Body Of Woman Recovered In Assam, Police Suspect Rape

Police are carrying out investigations into the case. (Representational)

The half-burnt body of a woman has been recovered from a paddy field in Assam's Kokrajhar district, a police officer said today.

Prima facie, it seems the woman, aged 18, was raped and burned to death, he said.

"The woman was missing since Friday. Her body was found with hands tied at a paddy field in Gendrabeel area of the district on Saturday night. It seems she was raped, but nothing can be said for sure before the arrival of the postmortem report," the officer said.

Police are carrying out investigations into the case and efforts are on to nab the culprit, he added.