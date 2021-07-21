Gwalior Woman Allegedly Forced To Drink Acid Over Dowry, Attempt To Murder Case On In-Laws

A woman from Gwalior was allegedly made to drink acid for failing to give dowry (Representational)

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the in-laws of a 22-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior who was allegedly made to drink acid for failing to fulfil their dowry demand, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The action has come after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking that the culprits be arrested as soon as possible.

Based on the woman's statement before an executive magistrate in Delhi, the police on Tuesday evening added the IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 326A (causing grievous hurt by use of acid) in the previously registered case of dowry, superintendent of police (SP) Amit Sanghi said.

Following the incident on June 28, a case was registered at Dabra police station after the woman's mother alleged that the woman had consumed acid after her in-laws demanded dowry. The woman had married a man from Dabra in April this year, the official said.

After the woman's condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi for treatment, where she informed the magistrate in the statement that she was made to drink the acid by her husband and in-laws, he said.

One of the accused has been arrested, while a search has been launched for two others, the official added.

Earlier on Tuesday, DCW chief Swati Maliwal informed in a tweet that she had visited the woman in the hospital in Delhi.

The girl from Gwalior was given acid by her husband due to which her organs were burnt. The FIR was filed under smaller provisions and no arrest has been made so far. We are getting the girl treated in Delhi and have also got her statement recorded in front of SDM. This horrifying photo is being posted with the hope that @ChouhanShivraj ji will get the criminals arrested, Ms Maliwal tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, the office of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Swati Maliwal about the action taken by the Gwalior police.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)