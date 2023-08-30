Teen Allegedly Raped By Gurugram Coaching Centre Employee, Man Arrested

Police said the accused was arrested on Tuesday night. (Representational)

A 38-year-old employee at a computer coaching centre has been arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old student in a village in Gurugram, the police said.

The accused, identified as Umesh Yadav, was arrested on Tuesday and he was produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, they said.

According to the complainant, she has been a student at the coaching centre for a while where Umesh Yadav worked.

"On Saturday, when I reached the coaching centre, the accused held me hostage at the centre after class and forcibly raped me. He also threatened to kill me if I told anyone about the incident. He raped me again on Sunday," the complainant said.

Initially, she did not share the incident with anyone but later, she confided in her parents who rushed her to the police station on Tuesday evening, the victim said in her complaint.

After receiving the complaint, the police took the girl to a hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed the rape.

An FIR was registered against the coaching centre operator under various sections of the IPC, including rape, at Farrukhnagar Police Station on Tuesday.

Police also arrested the accused late at night on Tuesday.

"The accused confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody," said Harinder Kumar, ACP, Pataudi.

