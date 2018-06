The injured man has been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (Representational)

Three motorcycle borne gunmen today fired and injured a petrol pump employee before looting Rs 10 lakh from him in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said.The incident occurred at Bhawanipur area when the petrol pump employee was going on a motorcycle to deposit Rs 10 lakh at a nationalised bank branch.The gunmen fired and injured him, and fled with a bag containing the cash.The injured man has been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital here and he is stated to be out of danger, police said. Raids are being conducted to nab the culprits.