Kutch Fishermen Asked Not To Venture In Sea After Monsoon Advisory

With monsoon round the corner, Kutch district administration today issued an advisory for the fishermen, asking them not to venture into the sea till August 15 starting tomorrow.



Those violating the order will be punished under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), it said.



"The sea becomes rough during the monsoon, due to which it becomes very dangerous to venture into it," Kutch collector Remya Mohan said in the advisory.



"Kutch district administration has decided to ban fishing or any other activity in the sea from June 10 to August 15. Those violating the notification will be punished under section 188 of the IPC," it said.



The administration, however, exempted mercantile ships, military and para-military forces from this.



The advisory has been issued for the safety of fishermen in order to avoid any untoward incident, it added.



