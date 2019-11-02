Gujarat Man Kills Wife, Mother, Son; Arrested: Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother, wife and two-year-old son. (Representational)

A mentally unwell man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother, wife and two-year-old son in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Saturday.

Bhikha Thakor, 25, a resident of Bhakadiyal village in the district's Lakhni taluka, killed his mother Jagiben, 50, wife Zebar, 23 and son Jignesh with a sharp weapon, and injured his brother's wife, an official said.

"The accused was reportedly angry at being constantly nagged by family members for not being employed nor helping family with agriculture work. He is mentally unwell," said police officer KK Patadiya of Agathala police station.

