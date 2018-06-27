Man Arrested For Killing Woman In Maharashtra's Goregaon

The police came to known that Bind was having an illicit relationship with the woman (Representational)

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman at her residence in suburban Goregaon on June 23, police said today.

The accused, identified as Bahadur alias Tejbhadur Bind, was arrested from Varanasi by crime branch officials of the Mumbai Police, a senior police official said.

The woman, Gudia Jagdish Nishad, was found lying in a pool of blood at her residence in Premnagar locality of the western suburb last Saturday.

During the investigation it came to light that Bind, who is also staying in same locality, was missing since the incident, he said.

The police came to known that Bind was having an illicit relationship with the woman and another woman in the same locality, the official said.

On the day of the incident, Ms Gudia had gone to meet another woman when Bind also came there, when a quarrel ensued between him and Ms Gudia.

Bind then went to Ms Gudia's residence where they fought again, the official said, adding that the accused, in a fit of rage, stabbed Ms Gudia with a kitchen knife multiple times, following which she collapsed in a pool of blood.

After stabbing Ms Gudia, Bind fled her residence as well as the city, he said.

Ms Gudia was spotted lying on floor by one of her neighbours and was taken to the nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, the official said.

The police had received information that Bind, who hails from Bhadoi in Uttar Pradesh, was on his way to Varanasi and sent a team there.

They nabbed him near Varanasi airport and recovered blood stained clothes from him, he said.

For more Goregaon news, click here