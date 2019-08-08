Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 8 Student In UP

The police scanned through the CCTV footage of the classroom and arrested the teacher (Representational)

A private school teacher was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Thursday for allegedly molesting a class 8 girl student on the institute premises, police said.

According to reports, the 13-year-old student told her mother about a school teacher who touched her inappropriately in the classroom.

The girl also alleged that the teacher scolded her and made her sit on the same place in the classroom when she tried to shift, they said.

The parents along with many others reached the school and also informed police about the incident.

The police scanned through the CCTV footage of the classroom and arrested the teacher, who is from Kerala, after registering a First Information Report or FIR against him on the basis of the girl's complaint.

The teacher was charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The investigation is underway and the guilty would not be spared, Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Gupta said.

